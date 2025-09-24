MasterChef is about to start its finals week - but who is left in the competition? 👨‍🍳📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MasterChef’s final will take place tonight (September 26)

The top three has been confirmed.

But who are the finalists for 2025?

After weeks of fierce competition, MasterChef is preparing to crown its winner in just a few hours. The delayed series has reached its 2025 final and the top three will battle it out in one last cook.

The line-up of amateurs has been fully trimmed down across the course of the knockout rounds. Last week’s semi-finals saw the line-up for the finals confirmed - and yesterday (September 25) one star was sent home just before the grand finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is still in the competition and when is MasterChef on this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the MasterChef finalists for 2025?

John Torode with Masterchef partner Gregg Wallace who were both sacked from the programme

The best cooks from the heat stages returned earlier in September for the knockout stages. Across the previous two weeks, the amateurs have faced major tests and challenges.

It has resulted in the competitors being whittled down to just four. Sam was sent home last night in the penultimate episode, leaving the top three.

MasterChef’s top three for 2025 is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire

Harry

Sophie

But only one of them will be able to lift the MasterChef trophy at the end of the week. But who will it be?

When is MasterChef on TV this week?

Since its return in August, the show has settled into a very familiar pattern of airing three episodes per week. It has been broadcast from Wednesdays to Fridays throughout the heats and the knockout stage.

MasterChef’s final is on TV tonight (September 26). The grand finale will start at 8pm and will be a full length episode, instead of the usual 30 minute instalment.

It will run until 9pm on Friday and be followed by the final of Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike previous weeks, only Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes are out on BBC iPlayer. Fans who watch on the streamer will have to wait until Friday evening for the final, with everyone else.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.