Love is Blind: UK reunion episode is set to release on Netflix! 😍

Love is Blind: UK has one last episode up its sleeves.

The stars of season two will be returning for a reunion episode.

But what time will fans be able to watch?

It has been quite the series of Love is Blind: UK but it isn’t over just yet. Netflix will be debuting a reunion special in just a matter of hours.

Matt and Emma Willis will welcome back the stars of season two as well as some favourites from the 2024 edition. It is due to premiere on the streaming service tonight (August 31).

Unlike the other episodes in the season, it will arrive just in time to watch before bed. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Love is Blind: UK reunion special out?

Matt and Emma Willis will host the Love is Blind: UK reunion | Netflix

Following the conclusion of the second series on Wednesday (August 27), Netflix has one last trick up its sleeves for Love is Blind: UK fans. It has put together a reunion special and it will debut today.

The episode is due to be released at 9pm British time, the streaming giant has said. It will be out at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT for American audiences.

What to expect from the Love is Blind: UK reunion?

The first season of the hit show had a reunion episode, so it should not come as a surprise that the second series will also have one. It is arriving four days after the wedding episodes arrived on Netflix, which saw three couples tie the knot.

Viewers will get to find out a bit of what happened next for Billy and Ashleigh, Kal and Sarover, and Kieran and Megan. There will also hopefully be updates on Jed and Bardha, who didn’t get married but also didn’t firmly split either.

Netflix promises: “Get ready for shocking revelations, fiery confrontations and heartfelt moments as the cast reunite to reflect on their journeys. With surprise appearances from members of the pod squad, long-awaited answers, and some special updates from Season 1 alumni, this is one reunion you won’t want to miss.”

Matt and Emma Willis will host the reunion special once again. It is available only on Netflix.

