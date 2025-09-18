Are the odds of picking up Lewis Capaldi tickets the first time of trying with you, or against you this week?

Fans are set to flood ticketing websites tomorrow for the chance to pick up tickets to see Lewis Capaldi on his 2026 UK tour.

But there’s set to be some broken hearts with the odds heavily suggesting another sell-out series of shows.

Here’s what the bookies are saying are the probabilities in picking one up first time of asking, and if Capaldi might add more shows to his schedule.

Lewis Capaldi’s eagerly-anticipated tour of the UK next year goes on sale tomorrow morning, with many expected to be logging into ticketing outlets such as Ticketmaster for the chance to score one of the first time of asking.

Thousands are set to log into their computers and mobile devices to attend one of the five UK shows set to take place throughout August next year, with dates taking place at BST Hyde Park and the brand new Roundhay Festival, with the Leeds location now able to hold 70,000 fans for shows going forward.

But for some music lovers, the sting felt by Ariana Grande fans earlier today when tickets sold out in minutes through outlets including Ticketmaster and AXS might be unbearable to cope with - especially if the same fans who wanted Grande tickets are also rolling the dice to pick up Lewis Capaldi tickets.

What then are the odds that you’ll get a ticket the first time of trying this week, when do they go on general sale, and what advice, if any, could we give those who are ardent to pick them up the day of sale?

Here’s our helpful guide and advice ahead of those Lewis Capaldi tickets going on sale.

When are tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s 2026 UK tour on general sale?

What are the odds fans of Lewis Capaldi have of picking up a ticket when they go on sale - and what advice can be given to those eager to snap them up first time of asking? | Getty Images/Canva

Those of you who are looking to roll the dice and attempt to pick up a ticket will need to log on to Ticketmaster tomorrow morning, when general sales commence on September 19 at 9am BST.

What are my odds of picking up a ticket to Lewis Capaldi’s 2026 UK tour?

The all-important question - is it worth getting in the virtual line if I have no chance of getting a ticket? Well, the odds are certainly not in anyone’s favour.

The good people at OLBG have provided us with a few odds, but the most telling two (we’ll get to the second later) come from the numbers with regard to his tour selling out in under an hour. They state that the chances of a sell-out under 60 minutes are 6/4, meaning a 60% probability that latecomers may miss out.

What can I do to better my chances of picking up a ticket to see Lewis Capaldi on his 2026 UK tour?

If you’ve missed out on pre-sale tickets and are looking to wade into the world of general ticket sales, there are a few things you can do to make the odds more in your favour - and they can apply to many other events coming up that might require sitting in an online queue.

Logging in nice and early is perhaps the best advice you’ll be given by anyone; if tickets are set to go on sale at 9am BST, then sit down in front of your computer or mobile 15 to 20 minutes before sales begin to get a better position in the virtual line.

If possible, have a few people with devices also and form a group where if one person gets to pick up tickets, they’ll pick up the amount required for the whole party - but try and avoid public Wi-Fi and have a stable internet connection at the ready.

Also, have your payment details on hand or saved in your account, saving you valuable time at checkout, and once you’re in the queue - as tempting as it may sound - don’t refresh the page; you may end up losing your place, and patience has to be a virtue on this occasion.

Be flexible, finally: tickets for weekend shows or specific cities like London (BST Hyde Park) and Manchester are likely to be the most in-demand. If you are able to travel, consider trying for a midweek show or a venue in a less populated area.

What are the chances he’ll add extra dates due to demand for his 2026 UK tour?

We asked the team at OLBG about those odds, too, and they believe that the chances of additional shows (and therefore, additional tickets) are currently 2/1, a probability of 66.67%. Given that this is his biggest outdoor tour to date, and some flexibility with additional dates, we are in agreement that the chances of Capaldi adding shows to his 2026 tour do seem like a very strong possibility.

Fingers crossed for everyone looking to buy tickets tomorrow!

