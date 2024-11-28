Latitude Festival announce their latest set of acts to join Sting and Snow Patrol at 2025 event 🎪

Latitude Festival have announced their latest wave of acts to perform in 2025.

The announcement brings together Elbow, Maribou State, Clean Bandit, Sigrid and Public Service Broadcast.

They join the already announced line-up which includes Sting, Snow Patrol and Basement Jaxx.

We were not joking when we said that the 2025 UK festival season is shaping up very quickly before Christmas 2024 - as Latitude have revealed their latest names to perform.

Elbow’s long-awaited return to Latitude in 2025 marks their first performance at the festival since their unforgettable headline set in 2012. Fresh from the success of their chart-topping 2024 album “Audio Vertigo”, hailed as “a landmark” by MOJO and “their best record in years” by NME, the band is set to deliver a stunning live experience filled with emotive ballads and soaring anthems.

Elbow are among the new names announced by Latitude Festival for their 2025 event. | Provided

Following an arena tour earlier in the year, this highly anticipated Latitude performance promises to cement their legacy as one of the UK’s most beloved bands. Lead singer Guy Garvey admitted his excitement at performing at next year’s event: “Can’t wait to go back to Latitude. They’ve got a really good attitude for which we have always given gratitude and that’s not a platitude.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Clean Bandit, who in a statement announcing the five new acts revealed: “Latitude is a unique festival, we are honoured to be returning to the main stage on Saturday night: gonna be insane actually!!”

The five acts joined the already announced Sting, Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx, with more acts set to be announced in the run up to the festival in the new year.

Latitude Festival 2025 - current line up

Line up correct as of November 28 2025 - new additions in asterisks

Sting

Snow Patrol

Fatboy Slim

Basement Jaxx

Elbow *

Maribou State *

Clean Bandit *

Sigrid *

Public Service Broadcasting *

Are tickets on sale yet for Latitude Festival 2025?

They are indeed - tickets for next year’s festival are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK, including weekend tickets and payment plan options.

Has the addition of these new artists at Latitude piqued your interest in attending the festival yet? Let us know your thoughts on the new additions by leaving a comment down below.