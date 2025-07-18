The monsters were out in force in Las Vegas this week, as the much anticipated opening night of Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball world tour kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena on July 16 2025.

Those lucky enough to see her perform, either live or during the Coachella 2025 live streams, might already be familiar with what we can expect, but with these images from Live Nation and Kevin Mazur, fans with tickets to her shows in Manchester and London later this year can now get more of an idea what to expect.