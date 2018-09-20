King of Hearts festival to return to the Black Prince in Northampton

The King Of Hearts Festival will return to the Black Prince in December for another fundraising all-dayer.

The festival, organised by Matthew Wetherill and Matt King, will be raising money for the Dryden cardiac ward at Northampton General Hospital.

The pair recently revealed the line up which will include headliners Century City, The Barratts, Monarchs, King Purple, Kilamojo, Drinsipa, Jack Vs Hotdog, Keiron Farrow, Corinne Lucy and Hyll and LDMR from Marburg.

“Last year was a huge success and far surpassed any expectations we had heading into it,” explains Wetherill.

“The support we had was genuinely mind blowing.

“Our intention was always to try and make this an annual event and the success of last year’s festival really made us realise our hope was an achievable goal.”

Last year’s event was raising money for Papworth Hospital, in memory of Mr King’s brother Rob who had several lifesaving operations there, including a heart transplant.

Mr King said: “He passed away at the age of 29, but Papworth gave us many more years with him than we could have hoped for.

“I had always wanted to make something that could become a re-occurring event and be a great fundraiser on a yearly basis.

“Rob loved music, so it seemed like the perfect way to raise money for Papworth and honour his memory.”

One of the pair’s close friends was recently in a critical condition in Dryden Ward before being transferred to another specialist hospital for a major heart operation.

Mr King added: “When we were discussing which charity to choose, his situation immediately jumped to mind.

“When we proposed the idea to him he was behind it immediately as he feels the Dryden Ward is overlooked for the great work and care they give to people waiting on operations.”

Speaking about this year’s headliners, Century City, Mr Wetherill said: “It was an easy choice for us as we are both big fans and know that most of the town are as well. We were also keen to get The Barratts and Monarchs on board as they are both fantastic live bands and are really making waves across the country.”

The pair decided to invite Hyll and LDMR back to Northampton following impressive sets at this year’s Twinfest festival .

The King Of Hearts festival is at the Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, December 1. Doors open at 12.30pm with tickets £5 on the door. For more details visit www.fb.com/kingofheartsfestival