Ironheart was negatively reviewed by users before anyone could even watch it 😫

Ironheart is the latest release from Marvel.

The TV show has been the victim of ‘review bombing’ before it was even released.

But what exactly does that mean?

Ironheart has finally flown onto Disney Plus - five years after the Marvel show was first announced. The long-road to the screen has come to an end and it marks the end of the MCU’s Phase Five.

Unfortunately the series, fronted by Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, is the latest to suffer from a very modern phenomenon. Social media users spotted that it had been ‘review bombed’ by ‘audiences’ before anyone could even watch it.

Ironheart has debuted with a paltry 39 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes’ popcorn meter - which is meant to correlate what viewers think of a show or movie. But it seems to have been the victim of so-called ‘review bombing’.

Ironheart hit by ‘review bombing’ campaign

Ironheart on Disney Plus | Disney Plus

Marvel’s latest TV series has finally made its debut on Disney Plus today (June 25). Ironheart is being released over the course of two weeks, with the final three episodes out next Wednesday (July 2).

However moments before the first episodes released, social media users quickly pointed out signs that the show had been review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes. Sharing a screenshot of its page on the website with an audience score of 32 per cent, one person wrote: “This show isn’t out yet and is already getting review bombed so please tell me how this isn’t just racism, quickly.”

Another added: “The amount of loser behavior from the MCU fandom is unmatched. Instead of review bombing, just don’t watch. It ain’t hard.”

Popular movie news page DiscussingFilm wrote: “‘IRONHEART’ debuts with 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Note: The audience score has been review-bombed by individuals who have not seen the show, as the first 3 episodes only released 20mins ago).”

Others pointed out that it had also been review bombed on IMDb - with 44% of reviews being the lowest possible in the hours after release.

Rotten Tomatoes appears to have resolved the initial review bombing issue - as the popcorn metre now sits at 70 per cent, which is much closer to the critical verdict.

