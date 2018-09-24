Hairy Bikers ride into Northampton

Dave Myers and Si King, otherwise known as The Hairy Bikers, will be bringing their latest show to Northampton's Royal & Derngate

It is part of a nationwide tour between February and April with An Evening With The Hairy Bikers will be an epic night of cooking and conversation.

Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than twenty years. They have created haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelled the world in the pursuit of great food. They've also explored the length and breadth of the British Isles to discover brand new recipes and create their own fresh takes on cooking classics.

The stars of several hit television shows, they are the UK's most popular cookery duo and have also written more than 20 recipe books.

No strangers to the live arena, The Hairy Bikers performed their sell-out BIG NIGHT OUT show in theatres across the UK in 2010 and completed another ambitious nationwide theatre tour in April 2013.

Tickets for An Evening With The Hairy Bikers go on sale on Friday September 28 at 10am. They can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.