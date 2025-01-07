Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV’s Grantchester will see its star leave in 2025 ⛪

Grantchester star Tom Brittney will leave the show after six years.

He replaced original star James Norton after he left during season four.

Tom Brittney has previously discussed the reasons for his exit.

Grantchester fans are in for a bittersweet moment when the beloved ITV show returns this week. The new batch of episodes marks the final appearances of Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

The cosy crime show follows vicars who help to solve mysteries in the eponymous Cambridgeshire village in the 1950s and 1960s. A fresh set of eight episodes will begin on ITV on Wednesday January 8.

But why is Tom Brittney leaving the show, when is Will Davenport’s final appearance and what has been said? Here’s all you need to know:

How long has Tom Brittney been on Grantchester?

Robson Green and Tom Brittney return for the latest season of "Grantchester" (Credit: ITV) | ITV

The actor, who plays the lead character Reverend Will Davenport in the ITV drama, joined the show for its fourth series in 2019. He entered part way through the season following the departure of original star James Norton - who played Reverend Sidney Chambers.

Brittney announced last year that season nine, which begins on January 8 2025, would be his last show. He will be succeeded by Rishi Nair.

Why is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester?

Radio Times reports that when his departure from Grantchester was announced last year, Tom Brittney explained his reasoning in a statement. He said: “I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

“I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

When is his last appearance in Grantchester?

When James Norton left the ITV drama all the way back in 2019, his final episode was the second one in the fourth season. Tom Brittney then took over the lead role the following week (season four episode three).

And history is set to repeat itself again in Grantchester, because Tom Brittney will leave part way through the new season and Rishi Nair will take over the lead role. The ninth season of Grantchester actually aired on Masterpiece on PBS in the summer of 2024 - and according to its website, it sounds like Tom Brittney’s last episode will be the second episode of the ninth season - and Rishi Nair’s debut comes the week after.

It is due to air on Wednesday February 15 2025 on ITV1. You can also watch the show on catch up on ITVX.

