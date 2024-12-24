Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mortimer and Whitehouse are back with Gone Christmas Fishing 🎣

Mortimer and Whitehouse are heading to France for the Christmas special.

The duo will be joined by their trusty dog Ted in Cahors.

BBC has confirmed the channel and start time for the festive episode.

Beloved BBC series Mortimer and Whitehouse is back with a Christmas Special tonight (December 24). Get into the festive spirit with the duo’s latest hijinks.

The duo and their trusted canine pal Ted are heading to France for this year’s festive episode. And the much loved Employee of the Year award ceremony will also be back.

If you are planning on tuning in for Gone Christmas Fishing tonight? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gone Christmas Fishing on TV?

The festive special of Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing will be hooking audiences on Christmas Eve (December 24). It is scheduled to start at 9.15pm, making it perfect company for any last minute wrapping you have on your list.

The Christmas episode of Gone Fishing will last for an hour. It is scheduled to finish at 10.15pm and will be followed by the Christmas ghost story for 2024.

How to watch Gone Christmas Fishing 2024?

It will air on BBC2 and can also be watched live on the Beeb’s streaming service iPlayer. The on demand service also has the full boxset of previous episodes, if you want to catch up after enjoying Gone Christmas Fishing.

Gone Christmas Fishing will also be repeated at 12.50am on Boxing Day (December 26).

What to expect from the Christmas episode?

For the festive special in 2024, Bob, Paul and their faithful canine Ted have popped across the channel to Cahors in the south of France. They will fish in the Mediterranean Sea under the autumn sun before welcoming a surprise guest to their annual awards ceremony.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].