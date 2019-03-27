Find out how mums can get free entry to Twycross Zoo on Mother's Day weekend

Twycross Zoo is offering free admission to all mums with every full paying child this weekend.

From Saturday 30 and Sunday March 31, families will have the chance to say a big thank you to their mum and the best part is, it won’t cost them any extra.

Which means that special member of the family can enjoy the 500 animals that the zoo has to offer – for absolutely free.

There’s something for all ages at the Leicestershire-based conservation charity, including the award-winning £3.5million habitat, Chimpanzee Eden, the immersive Gibbon Forest, the much-loved lorikeet landing, and the warm and welcoming Himalaya Centre, featuring a large, soft play area (£5) and a fully-licensed restaurant.

For a real treat this Mother’s Day why not spoil your loved one with a delicious afternoon tea in the tranquil setting of Window’s in the Wild?

Enjoy freshly baked in-house sandwiches with a variety of fillings, as well as sweet treats and scones with lashings of cream and jam.

Prices start from £25 for mum, £30 for adults and £20 for children. Price includes entry to the zoo.

Twycross Zoo relies on the generosity of its visitors to support its conservation work.

For more information and to book tickets visit Twycross Zoo