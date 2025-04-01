Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Rutle is bringing his brand new show to the UK after a successful tour of Australasia

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Idle has announced that his popular new live show is coming to the UK in 2025.

The Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life, Live tour is set for performances in London, Glasgow, Manchester and more.

Here’s where you can catch Eric Idle on his tour and when you can pick up tickets.

This is not an April Fools 2025 joke, we’ve been assured - the beloved Monty Python member Eric Idle is bringing his sensational international show to the UK in 2025.

After a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand, Idle is bringing the Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life, Live tour to the United Kingdom for eight dates only - including performances in Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham and a huge performance set for London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Idle has announced he is touring the United Kingdom in 2025 with his brand new show. | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

Idle’s last solo UK performance was in front of a global audience of two billion at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony ; leading an 80,000-strong crowd in a sing-along of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, he was surrounded by a lively spectacle of Morris dancers, a choir of rugby players, and even skating nuns.

Two years later, in 2014, he reunited with Monty Python for Monty Python Live (Mostly) —a sold-out, ten-night run at the O2 which he wrote and directed.

So where is Eric Idle performance his show in the United Kingdom in 2025; one what promises “an evening of comedy, music, philosophy… and one fart joke.”

Where is Eric Idle touring in the UK in 2025?

The Python member will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Eric Idle on tour in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have access to Ticketmaster pre-sales will be available to pick up tickets from April 3 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from April 4 2025 at 10am GMT through Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets .

Will you be going to see Eric Idle when he performs in the UK, and what is your favourite Monty Python sketch? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.