Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New Wave icons Duran Duran hope to not “Come Undone” as the final headliner act at Latitude 2024. 🎙️

Duran Duran are set to close this year’s Latitude Festival on Sunday (July 28 2024)

The beloved pop group make their only UK appearance for the rest of 2024 before touring internationally.

But will they be playing hits such as “Rio,” “Wild Boys” and “Ordinary World” during their headline performance?

Good morning Latitude Festival 2024 attendees - are you looking forward to London Grammar this evening, or holding out for Sunday’s headliners, Duran Duran?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beloved ‘80s pop group are set to close this year’s festivities at Henham Park, once again demonstrating the eclectic nature of the festival and its appeal to newer music audiences and those of us who enjoy a touch of nostalgia - myself included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What could be more nostalgic at Simon Le Bon and company swaggering on stage though? Considered one of the leading lights of the New Wave and synth-pop movements in the ‘80s, many will tell you tales of how they stormed onto the scene with the provocative “Girls On Film,” and their smash hit album “Rio” with the title track becoming one of their many signature songs.

But come the advent of MTV, the band released the music video for “The Wild Boys,” considered one of the most epic music videos of its time and borrowed from the “Mad Max” craze at the time - somewhat.

However, the group’s influence on the music industry can be felt outside of the New Wave movement; countless artists have covered or sampled the group. Be it Fenix TX covering “Ordinary World” or The Notorious B.I.G sampling “Notorious” for his single “Notorious B.I.G,” it demonstrates the knack the band has had for creating enduring, timeless melodies.

But will they be performing some of those big hits this weekend at Latitude 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time are Duran Duran performing at Latitude 2024?

Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Duran Duran are set to close out this year’s Latitude Festival on The Obelisk Stage at 9:30pm on Sunday, July 28 2024. They are expected to conclude at 11:00pm BST.

What is the weather forecast for Duran Duran’s set at Latitude 2024?

It’s looking to be the perfect day for Latitude Festival on Sunday, with Duran Duran and fans basking in the sunshine. The Met Office forecast for the area simply reads “sunny,” and even the pollen count is looking kind to festivalgoers - it’s expected to remain medium throughout the day.

Weather forecast for Latitude Festival on July 28 2024

07:00: Sunny (14°)

10:00: Sunny (20°)

13:00: Sunny (21°)

16:00: Sunny (21°)

19:00: Sunny (19°)

22:00: Clear night (16°)

01:00: Clear night (15°)

What could Duran Duran perform at Latitude Festival 2024?

I joke about Duran Duran playing “Ordinary World,” but it looks like one of their most consistently performed songs when they play live.

Setlist.FM confirmed that fact, with its data showing the song is their fifth most performed song throughout their live history. The first? Not “Rio,” but “Hungry Like the Wolf” instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of which they performed at their last festival appearance at the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival in Monaco earlier this month; could their performance at Latitude 2024 be of a similar ilk?

Night Boat

The Wild Boys

Hungry Like the Wolf

Notorious

Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (AKA SUPER LONELY FREAK)

Come Undone

Ordinary World

New Moon on Monday

Planet Earth

(Reach Up for the) Sunrise

White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) (Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)

The Reflex

Girls on Film / Psycho Killer

Encore:

Save a Prayer

Rio