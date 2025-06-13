Festival season is back in full swing!

And this weekend Download Festival 2025 is welcoming back thousands of moshing metalheads for the largest rock music festival in the UK.

The rock extravaganza has kicked off its 22nd edition at Donington Park, which is a 30-minute drive from both Derby and Nottingham.

While the campsite opens to general ticketholders today (Friday, June 13), those opting for an Early Bird ticket were the first to pitch their tents on Thursday.

We will be at the festival, bringing you the latest news, pictures and highlights throughout the event.

