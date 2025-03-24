Coronation Street ITV: when is soap next on TV? ITV schedule change explained
- Coronation Street has been moved yet again by ITV.
- Soap fans have been told when to expect the next episode.
- But when exactly will Coronation Street return?
Coronation Street will not be on TV again tonight as ITV has shaken-up its usual schedule. The soap was bumped from its usual Friday night slot and it has been moved once more.
Fans are facing a four day wait between episodes - but it will be back with an hour-long instalment very soon. Live sports has caused the soap to be bounced from the schedule.
ITV is plotting a more radical shake-up of its soap schedule in 2026. While three new faces are joining the cast in the coming weeks.
But why is Coronation Street not on TV today (March 24)? Here’s all you need to know:
When is Coronation Street next on ITV?
Soap fans have been facing an extra-long wait between episodes over the weekend. Coronation Street has been moved on both Friday (March 21) and again tonight.
It will return to ITV tomorrow (March 25). Coronation Street will start at 8pm on Tuesday and will run for an hour, finishing at 9pm.
Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?
The reason for Corrie’s absence today is once again because of football. There is another World Cup qualifier and England are in action on ITV today.
What to expect from the next Coronation Street episode?
The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Tracy lures Carla to Number One where Rob is waiting, and Todd sets his sights on Theo the scaffolder. Sean uses Daniel to smuggle contraband, Debbie accuses Mick of stealing her purse, and Jenny anticipates a large influx of cash.”
Learn more about ITV’s radical plan to shake-up its soap schedule in 2026. See who is joining and leaving Coronation Street this year.
