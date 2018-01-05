Chance to meet Strictly stars

Former Strictly pro and Northamptonshire dancer Kristina Rihanoff teams up with colleague Robin Windsor for this latest show.

Kristina, who left Strictly to have her little girl, is ready to burn up the dance floor in the show Dance to the Music coming to the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering on Sunday January 14.

The shows starts in the 1920’s and takes the audience through over 20 different dance styles - in two action packed hours.

Showcasing favourites like the Charleston and the Quickstep, before

paying homage to the delightful Fred and Ginger, with the American Smooth.

The story also leads the audience through a touching dedication to World War Two, with the music of Glen Miller and The Andrews Sisters, before a trip Stateside with a brilliant rock ‘n’ roll section influenced by Elvis Presley.

The second half of the show is guaranteed to get your feet moving, visiting the funky Motown and

disco eras.

There will also be routines to music by Michael Jackson and Prince and a rumba, performed by former Strictly professional Oksana and her husband Jonathan Platero, to the epic Purple Rain.

They will be joined by an X-Factor finalist Christopher Maloney and singer/songwriter Beth Sherburn, who will be performing.

For further details or to book tickets visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.