The final of the Traitors is being broadcast on the BBC tonight. But fans have a star-studded spin-off to look forward to soon.
A celebrity version of The Traitors has been confirmed and the rumour mill has been working overtime, according to TV Zone UK. It has not yet been confirmed when the Celebrity Traitors - but it is coming in the near future.
1. Alan Carr
TV comedy icon Alan Carr is said to be among the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
2. Clare Balding
Broadcasting icon Clare Balding has long been rumoured to appear in Celebrity Traitors - and according to the Mirror she has been 'confirmed' for the 2025 cast. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
3. Tom Daley
Olympic diver Tom Daley is one of the names that has been strongly linked with Celebrity Traitors and he's reportedly filming the show right now. | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride
4. Bob Mortimer
Gone Fishing star Bob Mortimer has been 'confirmed' for the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
