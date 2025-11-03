Nick Mohammed on Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Celebrity Traitors is coming to an end - but when will it be on TV this week? 🕵️‍♂️📺

The Celebrity Traitors is preparing its 2025 final.

Just one more episode is left in the hit BBC spin-off.

But when exactly will it be on TV this week?

For the final time in 2025, it’s time to dust down your cloaks and prepare to head to the Traitors Castle.

The very first edition of Celebrity Traitors is set to wrap up in just a matter of days. The line-up for the finale has been set and it is finely poised.

Out of the five players, just two traitors remain - but will they be able to swoop and win it all. Or will the faithful redeem themselves and claim victory on the BBC spin-off.

Viewers might get caught out by the show’s schedule this week, so here’s all you need to know:

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV this week?

The BBC show will have just one episode in the coming days - but it is the big one. The Celebrity Traitors final is set to take place on Thursday (November 6).

Bonfire Night might be the day before, but expect plenty of fireworks on BBC One for the grand finale. The final roundtable and the firepit looms, with the prize pot up for grabs.

Unlike previous weeks of the competition, Celebrity Traitors will have just one episode this week and won’t be on Wednesday (November 5) night. Instead a new season of Shetland is set to begin in the 9pm slot on BBC One that day.

Celebrity Traitors will have nine episodes in total, three less than the regular seasons. It will come to a conclusion on Thursday.

What time is the Celebrity Traitors final on?

The BBC mega-hit will wrap up its very first season on Thursday this week. It is due to start at 9pm as usual, the Beeb has confirmed.

Celebrity Traitors’ final is set to be a super-sized episode running for around 75 minutes. There will also be a bumper Uncloaked to follow over on BBC Two that will also have an extended run-time.