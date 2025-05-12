Black Mirror fans can no longer watch the interactive special Bandersnatch on Netflix 😱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Mirror’s interactive 2018 special Bandersnatch has been removed from Netflix.

The streaming giant has pulled the episode as of today (May 12).

But can you still watch it anywhere else?

Black Mirror’s innovative ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ episode has been removed from Netflix. The 2018 special called Bandersnatch can no-longer be found on the streaming service.

It comes just a month after the iconic anthology show released its seventh series. You can read my thoughts on all of the episodes - including the USS Callister sequel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Netflix subscribers will no longer be able to watch Bandersnatch as of today (May 12). Here’s all you need to know:

Why has Black Mirror: Bandersnatch been removed from Netflix?

Will Poulter returns as game coder Colin in the new series of Black Mirror. | Nick Wall/Netflix

During the 2010s in a bid to expand its offerings beyond simply watching movies and TV shows, Netflix started to produce a series of interactive specials. It included Bandersnatch but also ones for shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

However, in the years after those specials originally released, Netflix has started to dip its toes more into the world of video games. It now includes a range of titles - from tie-in games based on its hit shows, to familiar titles like Grand Theft Auto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The streaming service removed a number of interactive specials back in late 2024, but has since also removed Black Mirror: Bandersnatch as of today (May 12) and also Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Another of the interactive specials You vs Wild with Bear Grylls has been converted into a non-interactive version earlier this year - with a new release date of 2025. It may be that other interactive specials return in this manner as well.

Explaining the reasoning for removing Bandersnatch and the others, Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher told The Verge : “The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

Can you still watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

It has been removed from Netflix today (May 12) and no longer turns up if you search it on the streaming platform. Bandersnatch did seemingly get a physical release at one point as part of a 4 disc Blu-Ray collection of the first 5 seasons - however it is sold out on UBuy.co.uk and is not listed on Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you had not got round to watching Black Mirror: Bandersnatch before now, unfortunately you are out of luck. At least for now.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.