Big Brother will not be on tonight - but when will it be back? 👀📺

Big Brother will be taking a brief break this weekend.

The show is giving viewers a night off.

But when will the show be back on TV?

It has been another dramatic week in the Big Brother house. The second live eviction has taken place and one housemate was removed from the show by producers.

George was axed from the iconic reality series after ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’. He had previously been given a written warning over an incident with Sam.

But when can you expect Big Brother to return to your screen? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Big Brother not on TV today?

Tate Reynolds, centre, with this year's Big Brother housemates. Pic: ITV

ITV is giving fans a night off as Big Brother will not broadcast an episode today (October 11). The show will have Saturday nights off throughout its current run.

Big Brother will broadcast episodes from Sundays to Fridays each week. It will not air a new episode on Saturday nights, including this evening.

When is Big Brother back on TV?

Following the live eviction last night (October 10), Big Brother is taking a bit of a break in the schedule. As previously mentioned above, the show will not broadcast an episode today (October 11).

However, fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for its return. Big Brother will be back tomorrow (October 12) and air nightly through to next Friday (October 17).

Big Brother will start at 9pm on ITV2 on Sunday night, it has been confirmed. The seventh episode of the season will be followed by Late & Live as usual at 10pm.

