Aang’s incredible journey set to celebrate 20 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert began

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert is set to celebrate it’s 20th anniversary in 2026.

The beloved roaming orchestral event is set for 12 dates in the United Kingdom in the New Year.

Here’s where you can catch this stunning experience and when you can get tickets for the anniversary event.

Get ready to relive the epic saga of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before!

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – 20th Anniversary Tour will be bringing its immersive experience to the United Kingdom in October 2026. This special tour marks two decades since the beloved animated series first captivated audiences worldwide, and promises a unique celebration of its enduring legacy.

Fans across the UK will have the opportunity to be swept away by a breath-taking two-hour performance that masterfully blends the show's iconic musical score with stunning visual highlights.

The orchestra are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their successful live-performances of Avatar: The Last Airbender | Provided

A live orchestra will bring Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman's legendary music to life in perfect synchronization with cherished moments from all three seasons of Aang's incredible journey. This anniversary edition promises a cinematic experience on a grand scale, featuring carefully curated visuals and artistic surprises designed to offer fresh perspectives on the series.

Since its debut in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has transcended its animated origins to become a global phenomenon, spawning a rich universe of unforgettable characters and continuing with The Legend of Korra, the newly announced Avatar: Seven Havens, bestselling books, a forthcoming theatrical film, and now this spectacular live concert tour.

The sheer scale of the concert's success, having already played over 200 shows and sold 400,000 tickets worldwide since its launch in 2024, speaks volumes about the deep and lasting connection fans of all ages have with this remarkable series.

Here’s where the tour is taking place next year, alongside when you can get tickets to avoid missing out on this incredible event.

Where is Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert touring in the United Kingdom?

The 20th Anniversary Tour is set to perform at the following UK venues on the following dates:

October 5 2026: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

October 6 2026: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

October 8 2026: Barbican, York

October 9 2026: City Hall, Sheffield

October 10 2026: Symphony Hall, Birmingham

October 11 2026: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

October 13 2026: Swansea Building Society Arena

October 14 2026: The Forum, Bath

October 15 2026: Guildhall, Portsmouth

October 16 2026: Lighthouse, Poole

October 17 2026: Eventim Apollo, London

October 18 2026: Bristol Beacon

When can I get tickets to attend Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert?

Tickets to attend Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert’s 20th anniversary celebrations are currently on sale from today through Ticketmaster UK .

