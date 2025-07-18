With SummerSlam in two weeks time, Cody Rhodes and John Cena sign their title contract on tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to meet ahead of their SummerSlam 2025 match on this evening’s WWE Smackdown.

The pair as set to sign the contract for the WWE Undisputed Championship - but will it be a simple signing or will shenanigans be afoot?

Here’s your preview for this evening’s WWE Smackdown, UK start time and the current card for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

It’s little more than two weeks before one of the WWE’s ‘Big Four’ PLEs takes place – and for the first time in history, WWE SummerSlam is taking place over two nights.

The event, being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is already shaping up to have a cast of celebrities appear. Jelly Roll is set to team with Randy Orton against Logan Paul, who will tag with Drew McIntyre. Cardi B is also set to serve as the hostess of this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is the title matches that many people are keeping their eye on, especially in the case of CM Punk. Punk is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning a gauntlet match on the past episode of WWE Raw. Seth Rollins, his nemesis, is sadly out injured after tweaking his knee during a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Though we don’t know the extent of the injury, as in a recent interview with Rich Eisen, Rollins admitted they didn’t press on with an MRI scan as his knee was too swollen. Some of us are taking that at face value... but he is 'The Architect' after all, and as wrestling leans into what is reported in the real world at times, could Mr. Money in the Bank recover miraculously and cost CM Punk that coveted title?

Sounds like it could be a very interesting road to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year for CM Punk and fans (including myself) if that is the case.

But enough fantasy booking – here’s your preview of what’s been announced so far for WWE Smackdown this evening, UK start time, and your current WWE SummerSlam 2025 card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWE Smackdown preview - July 18 2025

John Cena and Cody Rhodes comes face to face once again as they sign their contract for the WWE Undisputed Championship match at SummerSlam 2025. | WWE

John Cena and Cody Rhodes sign their WWE Undisputed Title match contract for SummerSlam 2025

As of writing, the only announcement made for WWE Smackdown is a contract signing for SummerSlam 2025, but what a contract signing it is set to be. The WWE Undisputed champion, John Cena, will defend his title against the very person he ‘stole’ it from back at WrestleMania earlier this year - Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes won the right to challenge Cena after winning the 2025 King of The Ring Tournament, and the WWE’s quarterback will be looking to finally claim the coveted title he lost through less-than-fair methods. However, with Cena still hell bent on ‘ruining’ wrestling, could he have a trick up his sleeve at this year’s two-night SummerSlam event? The Final Boss has been very conspicuous with his absence lately and SummerSlam is very much a ‘Big 4’ WWE event.

What time is WWE Smackdown starting in the UK this evening?

It’s a late one once again for UK WWE fans, as this evening’s episode is once again starting on Netflix from 1am BST on July 19 2025. For those who can’t stay up late thought, on demand repeats will be available once the broadcast has concluded.

What matches have been announced so far for WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Alongside Cody Rhodes challenging John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship, SummerSlam will once again see celebrity involvement, as Jelly Roll is set to tag up with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - current matches announced

Matches have yet to be determined to occur on Night 1 or Night 2

WWE Undisputed Championship : John Cena (c) v Cody Rhodes

: John Cena (c) v Cody Rhodes WWE Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton (c) v Jade Cargill

: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Jade Cargill World Heavyweight Championship : Gunther (c) v CM Punk

: Gunther (c) v CM Punk Women’s World Championship : Naomi (c) v Rhea Ripley v IYO SKY

: Naomi (c) v Rhea Ripley v IYO SKY WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship : Becky Lynch (c) v Lyra Valkyria

: Becky Lynch (c) v Lyra Valkyria Randy Orton and Jelly Roll v Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Will SummerSlam be the moment we get back ‘Good Guy’ John Cena, and could Cody Rhodes turn to the dark side to reclaim the title he fought for two years to finally finish his story? Make your predictions what’s going to happen in the WWE Universe by leaving a comment down below.