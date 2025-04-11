Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What events will transpire on the second-to-last Smackdown on the Road to Wrestlemania?

WWE Smackdown is set to take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington tonight.

The show is the second-to-last episode before Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

Here’s what’s been announced as of writing for this week’s show, along with what time it starts in the UK.

With Wrestlemania 41 weekend just a week away, the penultimate WWE Smackdown takes place tonight.

The past week has seen more matches added to the Wrestlemania card, including Drew McIntyre against Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio against El Grande Americano, resulting in a stacked line-up for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Adding to the anticipation, the Wrestlemania 41 pre-show is scheduled to be three hours long, providing an extended preview for potential viewers.

Here's your preview of tonight's episode, outlining the announced events and the UK start time for WWE Smackdown on Netflix.

WWE Smackdown preview - April 11, 2025

Cody Rhodes has been announced to appear on this evening's Smackdown, taking place in Seattle, Washington. | WWE

Cody Rhodes' Road to Wrestlemania Continues

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear on SmackDown as his journey to Wrestlemania intensifies.

Following his confrontations with John Cena during their European tour, the stakes for their championship showdown at The Grandest Stage of Them All will undoubtedly be further amplified.

What will The American Nightmare say to his legendary opponent, and what surprises might await him on the blue brand?

Rey Fenix in High-Octane Clash with Berto

SmackDown's high-flying action will be showcased as Rey Fenix battles Berto.

After a victory in his SmackDown debut against NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer, Rey Fenix carries significant momentum. However, Berto is a formidable competitor, known for his speed and agility.

This match promises to be an explosive encounter between two of SmackDown's most dynamic athletes.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre's Heated Confrontation

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre reaches a boiling point as they come face-to-face. Their animosity has escalated in recent weeks, with brutal exchanges and a parking lot brawl culminating in Priest's act of violence: smashing McIntyre through a windshield. The tension between these two powerhouses suggests their next encounter could be destructive.

What will transpire when they stand in the same ring, and what will be the state of SmackDown afterward?

What time is WWE Smackdown on Netflix in the UK tonight?

With the show broadcasting from Seattle, Washington, tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown will air live on Netflix from 1 AM BST on April 12, 2025.

