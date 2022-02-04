Win tickets to Total Eighties at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
All your favourite hits will be performed
It’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to enjoy an incredible evening of musical theatre featuring one of the most colourful and diverse musical generations ever – Total Eighties: A celebration of a generation!
This incredible production is coming to the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, on April 30.
It’s a chance to celebrate this timeless musical landscape, all of your favourite hits are here from a time when it was cool to be different – this isn’t a show this is a party!
Amazing singers and an exceptional band who lived the 80s at its height bring to life the songs that will resonate for all time!
To win a pair of tickets to see this superb show, answer this simple question.
Fill in the missing word from this 80s classic: Living in ............ Dreams
Send your answer by email with your name, address, email address and daytime phone number plus the venue the show is appearing at to [email protected]
news.co.uk.
Closing date: Friday, February 11. There is no cash alternative. Usual jpimedia rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.
To buy tickets contact the Castle, Wellingborough, on 01933 270007.
For more information on the show visit www.totalproductions.co.uk.