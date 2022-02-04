Win tickets to Total Eighties at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

It’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to enjoy an incredible evening of musical theatre featuring one of the most colourful and diverse musical generations ever – Total Eighties: A celebration of a generation!

This incredible production is coming to the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, on April 30.

It’s a chance to celebrate this timeless musical landscape, all of your favourite hits are here from a time when it was cool to be different – this isn’t a show this is a party!

Total Eighties

Amazing singers and an exceptional band who lived the 80s at its height bring to life the songs that will resonate for all time!

To win a pair of tickets to see this superb show, answer this simple question.

Fill in the missing word from this 80s classic: Living in ............ Dreams

Send your answer by email with your name, address, email address and daytime phone number plus the venue the show is appearing at to [email protected]

Closing date: Friday, February 11. There is no cash alternative. Usual jpimedia rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.

To buy tickets contact the Castle, Wellingborough, on 01933 270007.