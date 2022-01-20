What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to enjoy in the days ahead

Whether you're looking for feelgood musicals, daring dance or something to laugh about there's lots to enjoy. If you'd like your event to be considered for inclusion in future, please email [email protected] with the details.
1.
Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5.
Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Starring West End favourite Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle and comedian and actor Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad, the show features the hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids In Town and many more. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
2.
Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 25.
Featuring over 30 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including hits sung by Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf and Bon Jovi, the show promises a musical sensation. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3.
Both Sides of Phil Collins, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 20.
Backed by a cast of top-class musicians (horn section included) and singers, the show promises an interactive spectacular including all of Phil Collins’ greatest hits. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book.
4.
Get Ready, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 21.
The music of Motown is celebrated in this new stage show, with timeless classics from artists including Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas and many more. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book.