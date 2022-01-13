What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to enjoy in the days ahead

Whether you're looking for feelgood musicals, daring dance or something to laugh about there's lots to enjoy. If you'd like your event to be considered for inclusion in future, please email [email protected] with the details.
1.
Waitress, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until January 15.
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. But with the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness. The hit musical stars Chelsea Halfpenny, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins, as well as Busted’s Matt Willis. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
2.
Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5.
Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3.
Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 25.
Featuring over 30 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including hits sung by Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf and Bon Jovi, the show promises a musical sensation. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
4.
Siobhan Phillips: Live & Unhinged, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 29.
Described as “the love child of Peter Kay and Victoria Wood”, the Britain’s Got Talent finalist wowed the nation with her comical self-penned songs. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk to book.