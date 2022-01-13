What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to enjoy in the days ahead

1.

Waitress, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until January 15. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. But with the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness. The hit musical stars Chelsea Halfpenny, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins, as well as Busted’s Matt Willis. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.