Whether you're looking for beautiful dance, a rocking musical or top-class stand-up, there's plenty to enjoy.
Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 24 to 26
The Russian State Ballet of Siberia – led by artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director Anatoly Tchepurnoi – will present Cinderella, Snow Maiden and The Nutcracker in Northampton next week. The company has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies, having completed 18 UK tours and enjoying success in Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
Six, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until February 19.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. Tickets are scarce but visit royalandderngate.co.uk to check.
Paul Foot – Swan Power, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 18.
The multi-award-winning cult favourite opens his beak and explores topics including murdering Santas, and interfering ambulance drivers. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
Pop Divas Live!, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 17.
The show includes tributes to three of the biggest current artists in the world – Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish – as well as established favourites including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Beyonce. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book.