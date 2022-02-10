1.

Six, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 15 to 19. The international smash-hit musical makes its royal entrance in Northampton. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The multi-award-winning show has a spectacularly successful soundtrack that has stormed charts across the globe. Tickets are scarce but it’s worth visiting royalandderngate.co.uk or calling 01604 624811 to check availability.