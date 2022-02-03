Whether you're looking for powerful classical music, feelgood shows or just something to laugh about, there's plenty to enjoy. If you have an event you would like to see mentioned in future weeks, please email [email protected] with the details.
1.
The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 6.
As part of its 75th anniversary season, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Royal & Derngate to perform one of the most popular works in modern classical music. The Armed Man by Sir Karl Jenkins combines the traditional Latin mass text with musical influences from Western and Eastern traditions, including the Muslim call-to-prayer and texts from Rudyard Kipling and Japanese poet Sankichi Tōge. Traversing the human side of war, it ranges from serene reflection to the dramatic climax of battle. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
2.
Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, until February 5.
Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3.
Aladdin, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, February 3 to 5.
Acclaimed amateur youth theatre company Rare Productions stages the ever-popular story of a down-at-heel boy, a princess and a genie. Audiences are promised a great musical for all the family. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk to book. Photo: Shutterstock
4.
Dick Whittington, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, until February 6.
Wellingborough Pantomime Society presents its annual extravaganza with striking scenery, lavish costumes and popular music. Will the magical cat help Jack find his fortune? Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book. Photo: Shutterstock