What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to do in the days ahead

Whether you're looking for feelgood musicals, daring dance or smooth tunes, there's lots to enjoy.
Chelsea Halfpenny in Waitress
Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5. Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
Rambert – Aisha And Abhaya, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 18 and 19. Rambert Dance Company present this powerful dance work combining film, animation, music and live performance with a soundtrack of driving techno. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
Anton & Erin – Showtime, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 28. Showtime is a glittering celebration paying tribute to some of the world’s greatest icons of entertainment, with the Strictly stars centre stage. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.