What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to do in the days ahead

Whether you're looking for a panto extravganza, powerful drama or just something to laugh about, there's lots to enjoy.
1.
Dick Whittington, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, December 9 to January 2.
Dick Whittington is the purrrfect pantomime adventure that follows our hero as he seeks his fame, fortune and happiness in London Town. With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and his trusty feline friend, what could possibly go wrong? Soap star and Albert Square resident bad boy Ricky Champ will be leading the cast as the dastardly King Rat, while children’s favourite Phil Gallagher (Cbeebies’ Mister Maker) takes the role of the lovable Billy. Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
2.
Blue/Orange, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until December 4.
In a psychiatric hospital, a mysterious patient wants out. The problem is that, to him, oranges are bright blue. Joe Penhall’s groundbreaking play stars Michael Balogun, Ralph Davis and Giles Terera. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3.
Comedians and Carols, Kettering Arts Centre, December 11.
This family friendly festive treat brings a night of comedy, complete with sing-a-long carols on the big screen, jokes aplenty and seasonal snacks and drinks. Magician Steve Price headlines and Paul Kerensa (pictured) comperes. Visit ketteringartscentre.com to book.
4.
Santa’s Magical Mystery Guest, The Core at Corby Cube, December 8 to 24.
With lots of Christmas songs to sing along with and tons of magic and festive cheer, see if Santa can help a lost pirate find his way home in time for the big day. Visit thecorecorby.com to book.