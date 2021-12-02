What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to do in the days ahead

1.

Dick Whittington, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, December 9 to January 2. Dick Whittington is the purrrfect pantomime adventure that follows our hero as he seeks his fame, fortune and happiness in London Town. With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and his trusty feline friend, what could possibly go wrong? Soap star and Albert Square resident bad boy Ricky Champ will be leading the cast as the dastardly King Rat, while children’s favourite Phil Gallagher (Cbeebies’ Mister Maker) takes the role of the lovable Billy. Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.