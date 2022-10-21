Diwali is a special time in the Hindu calendar, and Wellingborough’s Mandir has opened its doors to schools to grant students a better understanding of the faith.

The festival of lights marks the start of a new year on the Hindu calendar, and emphasises the spiritual victory of good over evil. As such it is celebrated across the globe.

In Wellingborough, local schools are invited to join the festivities at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road. Evening activities are also being offered for Scouts and local Cub groups.

Diwali celebrations have begun in Wellingborough. (File picture).

Attendees have been welcomed to the temple with goodie bags including a photo frame, activity pack, and vegetarian food items to help them learn more about the festival, how people celebrate it, and why it is so important to so many. Paintings and dress up are also being made available, with no cost to schools to attend.

The Diwali celebrations formally begin on October 24, with the five-day festival prompting even more attention to the Wellingborough Mandir. It is expected that thousands of devotees will come to the temple with family to offer New Year prayers. A feast of more than 800 food items will be served to god.

Raksha Patel, outreach coordinator for the Mandir said the event ‘wants to achieve bringing joy to the community’.