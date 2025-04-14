Weirdoe returns with Petty single and Place Your Bets EP

Weirdoe. Photo by Alex Macchiarelli / Photomafia Studios.

Weirdoe returned with new single Petty last week – the first track to be taken from the musician’s forthcoming EP which is out on Friday.

On Petty, Weirdoe showcases his signature blend of hip-hop with a cocky confidence and calculated delivery and a catchy hook - driven by a smooth, West Coast-inspired beat produced by long-time collaborator Harlz.

It’s the first track from Weirdoe since last year’s debut mixtape Was It Worth It? which followed EPs Scum and Born In A Barn.

Weirdoe also performed on the main stage at last year’s Northampton Music Festival.

Petty is out now on regular streaming platforms with the EP Place Your Bets due to follow on Friday, April 18.

Weirdoe will headline The Lab in Charles Street, Northampton, on Saturday, May 31.

Doors open at 7pm. Support is TBC.

Tickets cost £7 in advance before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/The-Lab-Northampton/Weirdoe--Guests/40863716

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/therealweirdoe/?hl=en