Weirdoe's new single James is out this week. Photo by Paulo Donato.

At the end of last year, Weirdoe was working on tracks to follow the EPs Scum and Born In A Barn – both of which helped established the Northampton musician as one of the best emerging hip-hop acts in the county.

Then, in January his older brother James died.

While Weirdoe has gone on to release the tracks Decoys and Headshots this year, this week he releases James - a track in memory of his brother.

“There was about two and a half years between us, but he was more like a father figure to me,” explains Weirdoe.

“James was a massive, massive part of me, Weirdoe and the music and I do.

“The track is a reflection of what's happened, a reflection of me and him, what he means to me, what he meant to me growing up and the influence he's had in my life.”

James died aged 32 following a battle with alcoholism, a disease which also claimed the life of their father when Weirdoe was a teenager.

“My dad also had the illness, alcoholism and substance abuse and that tore us apart from a young age,” he explains.

“I was brought up with a single mum and I think I was of an age where I was naïve of how it affects people. I grew up thinking my dad was a bit of an a******e, but it turns out he was just a really sick man and I didn't quite believe it until I saw it with James.

“The transition of character. One minute he’s this shining star and the next minute it was grey clouds and he couldn't fight it even though he tried to.

“It’s a warm cosy blanket while you're going through it but eventually you do have to take that blanket off and face the harsh realities.

“Alcoholism isn't something like a heart attack where you drop dead.

“It’s a very slow painful deterioration. The person and everyone around them.

“We tried to give him all types of love, the love that he needed, nothing seemed to work.”

Weirdoe wrote the track in memory of James within a few weeks of him passing away, working with his musical collaborator Harlz on the track.

He explains the weeks and months following his brother’s death were an emotional rollercoaster where he was often running on autopilot.

“I probably cried half a dozen times making it,” Weirdoe explains.

“It’s one thing to think something and go over in your head, but to look back at what you’ve written and understand the significance of what a line means to you has been hard - but it’s been helpful with the healing process as well.”

Weirdoe’s quick to praise his writing partnership with Harlz, citing their ability of adapting to different situations and scenarios.

He adds: “He knew the second this happened what my therapy was going to be.”

Decoys and Headshots continued where last year’s Scum EP left off, showcasing Weirdoe’s unique sound which melds elements of rap, grime and drill.

The Northants musician began the Weirdoe project following a series of releases which included appearances on YouTube channels including JDZ.

Following live shows at The Lab and more recently at The Black Prince, fans have come to know what to expect from Weirdoe.

However, he admits James takes things in a different direction.

“What everybody's heard since May last year onwards is very much Weirdoe but this song's a different because it was written by me, Aaron, there’s nothing Weirdoe about it.

“It’s been quite relieving to be able to write about what's happening.”

To Aaron, his older brother James was a key influence in starting out in music.

At a time when Aaron was getting into poetry, literature and creative writing, his older brother was getting into grime, making music with his friends on whatever equipment they could find.

“I was trying to make raps out of my poetry and James started making grime so I wanted to do that,” he explains.

“It became a kind of healthy competition between us. We’d gas each-other up, we were each other’s biggest fans and critics.

“I’m so glad to have had that in my life, if I hadn’t, I wouldn't be as good of a performing artist as I am now, I wouldn’t be as good as a recording artist as I am, I wouldn't be as creative as I am.”

Returning to talk about the track in his memory, Weirdoe adds: “I felt him with me while I was writing it. He was definitely there with me and there was definitely a couple of lyrics in that track he loved.”

Decoys, Headshots and James will all feature on a forthcoming mixtape by Weirdoe called Was It Worth It?

Due out this year, Weirdoe explains the project’s title is intended to be interpreted as direct as it sounds.

“Was it worth the pain? Was it worth me investing everything in this? Sharing so much information?

“People say are you ready to share that with the world – there’s no going back, people know the story.

“People get to walk away with a bite-sized bit of your life and that’s a scary thought.

“Some people might find it really hard to listen to and not want to listen again, but some may think the emotion it made me feel was enough to listen to it again.”