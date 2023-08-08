Visitors who want refreshments will be able to enjoy some good old- fashioned fare from the local NAAFI van which will be parked in the town's Duchy barn garden, next to the Chichele College where the Horticultural show is being held on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September.

A local family of historical re-enactors who own the hand made replica NAAFI van, will be serving up tea from an authentic giant sized kettle - coffee will also be available - along with some wartime favourites.

''We will be using WWII recipes for our biscuits cakes and savouries. “Our savoury pies are particularly popular'' said Ria Jefferies, who will be on duty during the two day event with her parents, Jane and William Chambers and her six year old son Thomas.

As usual when they support local functions, they will be sporting 1940's outfits, while William will be in his WWII Army uniform.

Tourism members have decided to adopt the wartime theme for the event and will turn out in Land Army outfits: overalls and colourful headscarves. Chichele College will be decorated in red white and blue Union flags.

The NAAFI team have been attending re-enactments around the Country for some 16 years as a ''Family at War'', with Thomas part of the team since he was 6 months old.

''He plays the part of an evacuee and talks to other children at various events. He generally has a little table, displaying his 1940's toys'' his mother explained.

The WWII is particularly adapt for the horticultural show as a flower and produce show which was held every year during the war.

The show was resurrected in 2019 and with Covid in 2020 and 2021 and then with it falling during the period of mourning for HRH Queen Elizabeth II it had to be cancelled.

This year, and in keeping with the wartime theme, a detailed drawing and photograph of a WWII ship which has special links with Higham Ferrers, Rushden, Raunds Stanwick ,Chelveston and Ringstead, will go on show on the College's mezzanine floor.

Back in February 1941, a War Weapon Week was held throughout the country to raise funds to build ships for the Royal Navy.

As a result of all the local effort. a Hunts Class destroyer, the HMS Quorn was built in Cowes in the Isle of Wight, and an association was formed which was to bond the ship with the region.

Local children also collected enough money to buy a Bible for each member of the ships crew.

HMS Quorn took part in the D Day invasion in Normandy in 1944, but shortly afterwards, while on anti-submarine and U boat patrol, she was sunk, while some men survived 130 crew members lost their lives.

Her battle honours include, The North Sea, The English Channel and the Normandy Invasion.