Voting is open in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

Voting is open in this year’s Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which returns this winter.

Organisers received more than 5,000 suggestions for acts, venues, events and those involved in the county’s music scene when nominations opened earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a shortlist for each category has been revealed and people can begin casting votes.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards director Tommy Gardner said: “I’m very pleased with the response to this year’s initial nominations.

Most Popular

“There were lots of very close numbers in the nominations but I think we are now left with a great varied mix across the categories.

“Last year’s inaugural awards were amazing, right from the nominations and voting up to the big night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really was a very special way of showcasing and celebrating our local music scene.”

Returning for its second year, the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards looks to champion those involved in the county’s music scene, from artists and producers, to venues, podcasts and radio stations.

The 17 categories include Song Of The Year, Album / EP / Mixtape Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Indie / Rock / Alternative Artist Of The Year, R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year, Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year, Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year, Community Choir Of The Year, Cover Artist Of The Year, Producer Of The Year, Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year, Local Music Venue Of The Year, Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year, Blues Soul & Jazz Artist Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year.

Votes can be cast via the event website, linked below, until Sunday, October 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gardner added: “Once voting ends the results will be calculated and points formulated as well as points from our local music awards panel to decide the final winner of each category.

“I am very excited about this year’s awards, I hope that these awards continue to grow for many years to come.

“This year has seen the addition of a few new categories and we are already thinking about future changes too.

“I believe the best way of developing events like this is to experiment, see what works well and then it is easier to make exciting additions as we progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 12, at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton.

The night will feature guest performances as well as the presentation of the Outstanding Contribution to Local Music Award.

Tickets for the awards ceremony go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 6pm.

Votes can be cast at http://northamptonshiremusicawards.com

The full shortlist of nominated acts, venues and events is:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Mae Stephens - If We Ever Broke Up

Billy Lockett - Miss Missing You

Sarpa Salpa - She Never Lies

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Great Adamz & Maddox Jones - Chasing Moments

ALBUM / EP / MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Billy Lockett - Abington Grove

Growing NAI - All One (Alone)

Tu-kay & Ryan - The Little Things

Eddz - What We Wish To See

Weirdoe - Born In A Barn

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Great Adamz - Link Up

Kinetik x Weejii - Money On My Mind

Growing NAI - Alone

Maddox Jones - Get It

Phantom Isle - Still Time

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megzz

Mae Stephens

Sharmaine

Alfie Castley

Amaroun

RAP / GRIME / DRILL / HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

FFSYTHO

Napps

Weirdoe

LI-LIKEISAID

Brooklyn 4D

INDIE / ROCK / ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bex

Potwash

Anti!i

BiteWound

Eddz

R&B / AFROBEATS / DANCEHALL / REGGAE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kerryn Flaherty

Great Adamz

Dreadz

Deanna Chase

Francisco

DANCE / ELECTRONIC / SOUNDSYSTEM / D&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Wilford

Kinetik

King Koi

Madame Electrifie

Fracus & Darwin

ACOUSTIC / COUNTRY / FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Amii Dawes

Jess Orestano

Tu-kay & Ryan

Velvet Engine

Joe Corkram

COMMUNITY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Queen Eleanor Choir

Northampton Male Voice Choir

Royal & Derngate Community Choir

Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir

Open Stage Community Choir

COVER ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Empire

Katie Rose Parker

New Harmony

Pure Genius

The Usual Suspects

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)

Hardcode

Roddy Beatz

T E

Spookzville

LIVE EVENT OR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)

Aggro Fest

Girls Gays and Theys Alternative Club Night

Twinfest

Bernie Keith's Handbag Heaven

LOCAL MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR

The Black Prince (Northampton)

The Garibaldi (Northampton)

The Lab (Northampton)

The Loft (Kettering)

Olde England (Wellingborough)

SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW OR PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Shoetown Sounds (N Live Radio)

Mark Ski Funk by Funk Show (Inspiration FM)

The Scratched Record Podcast

Jason D Lewis (Inspiration FM)

Afrobeats with Jas Gill (Revolution Radio)

BLUES SOUL & JAZZ ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Mat Day

Afreine

The Old Savoy Jazz Band

Eden Lole

House of EL

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Saphron

Afreine

Billy Lockett

Djin-li