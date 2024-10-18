Voting opens in annual Northamptonshire Local Music Awards
The annual event, now in its third year, seeks to champion artists, events and venues from across the county.
Earlier this year people were able to submit their nominations in the 18 different categories.
Today, organisers have revealed the finalists in each.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Monday, November 25.
Tommy Gardner from the organising committee said: “I’m very excited for the third instalment of the local music awards, this year we again received a phenomenal response from the people of Northamptonshire.
“I am very much looking forward to the big night.
“Northamptonshire has such a varied and vibrant local music scene and this was clear in the nominations we received. We would like to also thank BBC Introducing for helping us reach our final shortlist.”
The night will feature live performances with organisers also revealing their choice for the Outstanding Contribution To Live Music award. Tickets for the event cost £10 before fees.
For more information, to buy tickets and to vote visit https://northamptonshiremusicawards.com.
This year’s nominations are as follows:
Song Of The Year
Last Chance – We Are Who We Are
Anti!i – Outrage
Woahgetter - I can’t love you anymore
Maddox Jones – Change My Number
Viddy – Right Now
Album / EP/ Mixtape Of The Year
Freya Rose – Girlhood
Charlotte Carpenter – A Modern Rage
Unpeople - unpeople
Megzz – Through the Motions
Fountain – Stolen Flowers Bring Sickness
Music Video Of The Year
Fountain – Invisible Wasp
Maddox Jones – England Together
Wishing Wolf – A True Classic
Weirdoe – DECOYS
Mae Stephens - ADHD
Pop Artist Of The Year
Woahgetter
Phantom Isle
Alfie Castley
Eden Lole
Mae Stephens
Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Weirdoe
Lil Brxke
Locoblax
Napps
Z1NO
Indie / Rock / Alternative / Metal Artist Of The Year
Unpeople
Fountain
Aurora Sun
Thistle
BEX
Producer Of The Year
Mark Cann
King Koi
Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)
Titan
Neil Hudson
Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year
Velvet Engine
Tukay and Ryan
Kings Gambit
Harrison Hood
Katie Malco
Community Choir Of The Year
Queen Eleanor Choir
Northants Sings Out Choir
Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir
Big About Singing – Corby Community Choir
Decibelles Ladies Choir
Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year
Shoetown Sounds with Rachel Thomas (N Live Radio)
Jason D Lewis (Inspiration FM)
DJ Mark Ski (Inspiration FM)
The Weekend Warmup with Sharon Louise (Beat Route Radio)
The Local Music Show with Jodie Erica (Revolution Radio)
Cover Artist Of The Year
Empire
New Harmony
Pure Genuis
Odd Child
Night Shift UK
Local Music Venue Of The Year
The Lab
Olde England (Wellingborough)
The Black Prince
The Garibaldi
V&B
Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year
Rhythm & Poesy
Girls, Gays & Theys Alternative Clubnight
Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)
Lay It Down
Girls Nite Out
R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year
Banké
Great Adamz
Jhambiliki
Dreadz
Megzz
Songwriter Of The Year
Freya Rose
Maddox Jones
Bex
Billy Lockett
Sam Matlock
Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year
Dupex
King Koi
Litesleeper
Loz Seka
SynthPrincipal
Blues / Soul / Jazz Artist Of The Year
Afreine
The Mat Day Band
Greg Coulson
Jazz Colossus
Silky Wilford
Young Artist Of The Year
Ruby Stamps
Evan Fallon
Hanley Webb
Evie Fleming
Lilia Pateman (Lizel)
