It's time to vote in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

Voting is open in this year’s Northamptonshire Local Music Awards

The annual event, now in its third year, seeks to champion artists, events and venues from across the county.

Earlier this year people were able to submit their nominations in the 18 different categories.

Today, organisers have revealed the finalists in each.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Monday, November 25.

Tommy Gardner from the organising committee said: “I’m very excited for the third instalment of the local music awards, this year we again received a phenomenal response from the people of Northamptonshire.

“I am very much looking forward to the big night.

“Northamptonshire has such a varied and vibrant local music scene and this was clear in the nominations we received. We would like to also thank BBC Introducing for helping us reach our final shortlist.”

The night will feature live performances with organisers also revealing their choice for the Outstanding Contribution To Live Music award. Tickets for the event cost £10 before fees.

For more information, to buy tickets and to vote visit https://northamptonshiremusicawards.com.

This year’s nominations are as follows:

Song Of The Year

Last Chance – We Are Who We Are

Anti!i – Outrage

Woahgetter - I can’t love you anymore

Maddox Jones – Change My Number

Viddy – Right Now

Album / EP/ Mixtape Of The Year

Freya Rose – Girlhood

Charlotte Carpenter – A Modern Rage

Unpeople - unpeople

Megzz – Through the Motions

Fountain – Stolen Flowers Bring Sickness

Music Video Of The Year

Fountain – Invisible Wasp

Maddox Jones – England Together

Wishing Wolf – A True Classic

Weirdoe – DECOYS

Mae Stephens - ADHD

Pop Artist Of The Year

Woahgetter

Phantom Isle

Alfie Castley

Eden Lole

Mae Stephens

Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Weirdoe

Lil Brxke

Locoblax

Napps

Z1NO

Indie / Rock / Alternative / Metal Artist Of The Year

Unpeople

Fountain

Aurora Sun

Thistle

BEX

Producer Of The Year

Mark Cann

King Koi

Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)

Titan

Neil Hudson

Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year

Velvet Engine

Tukay and Ryan

Kings Gambit

Harrison Hood

Katie Malco

Community Choir Of The Year

Queen Eleanor Choir

Northants Sings Out Choir

Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir

Big About Singing – Corby Community Choir

Decibelles Ladies Choir

Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year

Shoetown Sounds with Rachel Thomas (N Live Radio)

Jason D Lewis (Inspiration FM)

DJ Mark Ski (Inspiration FM)

The Weekend Warmup with Sharon Louise (Beat Route Radio)

The Local Music Show with Jodie Erica (Revolution Radio)

Cover Artist Of The Year

Empire

New Harmony

Pure Genuis

Odd Child

Night Shift UK

Local Music Venue Of The Year

The Lab

Olde England (Wellingborough)

The Black Prince

The Garibaldi

V&B

Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year

Rhythm & Poesy

Girls, Gays & Theys Alternative Clubnight

Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)

Lay It Down

Girls Nite Out

R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year

Banké

Great Adamz

Jhambiliki

Dreadz

Megzz

Songwriter Of The Year

Freya Rose

Maddox Jones

Bex

Billy Lockett

Sam Matlock

Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year

Dupex

King Koi

Litesleeper

Loz Seka

SynthPrincipal

Blues / Soul / Jazz Artist Of The Year

Afreine

The Mat Day Band

Greg Coulson

Jazz Colossus

Silky Wilford

Young Artist Of The Year

Ruby Stamps

Evan Fallon

Hanley Webb

Evie Fleming

Lilia Pateman (Lizel)