Village on Northamptonshire border to host week-long 'Octoberfest'

The parish church of St James Newbottle will host the village's week-long Octoberfest activities

A small village community on the borders of Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, Newbottle with Charlton, is aiming to entice people out of their homes after lockdown with a week-

long festival.

The event, 'Octoberfest' will run from Saturday, October 9 to Sunday, October 17 at the medieval parish church of St James Newbottle.

Internationally acclaimed Australian soprano, Miriam Allan.

While most of the performances will feature local artists, the festival is headlined on Thursday, October 14 by internationally acclaimed Australian soprano Miriam Allan and top pianist Steven Devine, who will perform the complete English Canzonettas by Haydn - a rare opportunity to hear this important early cycle.

Earlier this year, Miriam Allan sang at Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Performers from closer by include the Adderbury Ensemble playing much-loved quartets by Haydn, Dvorak and Ravel on Saturday, October 9 and popular local acoustic band 'Scarecrow', who will play songs ranging from traditional folk to jazz and blues on Tuesday, October 12.

Saturday, October 16 will see a 'Come and Sing' and 'Come and Play' featuring local talent of all levels and ages, with all kinds of music.

A fascinating exhibition of local history will run in the parish church throughout Octoberfest and, on Sunday October 10, art historian Eleanor Bland will give a talk on the architecture of

the church and its neighbouring manor house.

There will be two special services in the church – Harvest Festival for families on Saturday, October 9 and Festival Evensong on Sunday, October 17 to close Octoberfest.

Most events at Octoberfest are free but tickets for the three concerts are priced at £10 each.