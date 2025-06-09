Velvet Engine to play Baby single release gig at The Lab

Velvet Engine is headlining The Lab. Photo by Katie Malco.

Velvet Engine will be celebrating the release of new single Baby with a headline gig at The Lab this week.

Fresh from winning Best Folk / Acoustic Act at the 2025 Radio Wigwam Awards, Velvet Engine is releasing the track on Thursday, June 12, the same day she is set to play the Charles Street venue in Northampton.

Blending storytelling, soulful vocals and shimmering alt-folk warmth, Velvet Engine (aka San-D Godoy-Messenger) offers music that’s been described as “the perfect cuppa for tired hearts and busy minds.”

She said: “I’m excited for people to hear this new track and after the amazing recognition from the Radio Wigwam Awards, it feels like the perfect time to share it, especially on the lead up to releasing an album next year.”

Baby was produced by Chris Pettifer and mastered by Dave Crawford.

Support at The Lab is by singer songwriter Verda.

Tickets cost £5 for venue members or £6 for non-members in advance via www.wegottickets.com/event/659156.

Tickets on the door will be £7 for members and £8 for non-members.

For more information, visit https://velvetengine.my.canva.site.