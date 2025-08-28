We dip our toes again into the murky world of vinyl collecting for another month, to find out once more who has been the biggest seller through the online marketplace Discogs.

Have any of the UK music festivals that are coming to an end led to an increased interest - and value - for some of the acts that have graced stages at Glastonbury, Leeds, Reading, Creamfields and beyond? Or is your discerning music connoisseur looking for something a little bit more ‘niche’?

We’ve pulled some of the highest-selling records from the website to bring to you what’s been making sellers a huge amount, but as always, if you have a copy of the record yourself, do check the current prices owing to how collectable items, including music, continue to fluctuate over the months. We’ve included either a barcode or catalogue number to ensure the exact copy of said release, to ensure no tears before bedtime.

So, what’s been fetching high values this month? Read on to find out more.

1 . Adams Apples – Don't Take It Out On This World (Brunswick – 55330) This 1967 7-inch soul single, with a high sale of £999.00, is an incredibly valuable find for collectors, particularly those in the Northern Soul scene. Although it failed to chart in the US upon its original release, it was later adopted as a classic anthem in the UK's Northern Soul clubs. Its high price is a reflection of the genre's fervent collecting culture and the record's enduring reputation as a rare and essential "floorshaker" at all-nighters. | Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Herbert Downes, Jacqueline Du Pré – Music For Viola And Cello (His Master's Voice – CSD. 1499) This 1963 UK first pressing, which sold for £1,260.00, is a highly valuable record in the classical music world, primarily due to the legendary cellist Jacqueline Du Pré. Though this was not one of her most famous recordings, it captures a brilliant performance by the celebrated artist early in her career. Its immense value is a reflection of the high demand for her recordings following her tragically brief career, as well as the scarcity of this specific original stereo pressing. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Mankunku Quartet – Yakhal' Inkomo (World Record Co. – ORL 6022) This 1968 jazz album, with a high sale of £1,290.70, is considered one of the most important and emotional records to come out of South Africa. The title, "Yakhal' Inkomo," translates to "the bellowing bull," a powerful piece of coded symbolism that was understood by the Black community as a lament for the suffering under apartheid. Though it was a best-seller in its home country, the album's original pressing is extremely rare outside of South Africa, making it a highly valuable and historically significant piece for collectors worldwide. | Discogs Photo Sales

4 . The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed (London Records – NPS-4) While the original pressing of this classic album is highly collectable, this specific Terre Haute pressing from the US is particularly valuable to collectors, fetching a high sale of £1,325.12. Known for its distinct sound quality and manufacturing variations, this version represents a sought-after rarity for Rolling Stones enthusiasts. Its high price is a reflection of the demand for specific, first-run pressings of iconic albums. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales