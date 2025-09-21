The compact disc is experiencing a resurgence in 2025, and for good reason.

Just as vinyl records have seen a revival, CDs are benefiting from a desire for physical media, especially in a digital age where people are starting to crave the tangible experience of owning music, including album artwork and liner notes.

With the seasons changing and autumn fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to start tidying up - so, as you look through old boxes in the loft or garage, you might come across some forgotten CDs. Perhaps not a retirement fund, but that dusty disc could be worth a decent wad of cash—enough for a holiday with a bit of sunshine.

CDs are also a more affordable option, both for consumers and smaller record labels. In today's digital age, where streaming dominates, this is a significant advantage. With the upswing in interest in the format, so too comes the hunt for collectable items; or in other words, looking out for a rarity that might be worth something.

We’ve taken a look at Discogs, one of the most comprehensive marketplaces for vinyl, tapes, CDs, and any other format you could possibly think of (including minidiscs), to find out what the most valuable CDs that have sold through the website are this month.

We've focused on uncovering some of the hidden gems and rarities that have fetched record-breaking prices among collectors in 2025 - some familiar names and some you might have haphazardly picked up in your collection, somehow.

1 . Tears For Fears - The Hurting (3743332) Released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album, this deluxe edition of The Hurting is a highly sought-after collector's item. The release’s high value is driven by its comprehensive content, which goes far beyond a simple reissue. It includes three CDs packed with remastered tracks, rare B-sides, remixes, and previously unreleased BBC radio sessions and live material. A copy of this valuable set sold for as high as £87.59. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Michael Jackson - Dangerous (Collector's Edition) (EK 48900) This isn't just a regular album release; it is a highly sought-after "Collector's Edition" from 1991, with a unique pop-up packaging that opens up to reveal a three-dimensional display. The value of this CD, which sold for as high as £94.47, is primarily tied to this intricate and creative design, which was only included in the first printing. Over time, many of the pop-up boxes have been damaged or discarded, making a complete, well-preserved version incredibly rare. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . The Stooges - Heavy Liquid (EARS003) Heavy Liquid is a comprehensive 6x CD box set that documents the legendary band's studio outtakes and live performances. The collection’s high value, with a top sale of £103.05, stems from its status as a definitive archival release, capturing the raw, chaotic energy of the band in the early 1970s. The box set is now out of print and highly sought after by collectors and fans of The Stooges and Iggy Pop. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (19658739912) Released in 2022, the high value of Patient Number 9, which has sold for as much as £105.00, is a testament to the continued demand for limited, physical media even in the streaming era. While the standard album is widely available, the versions fetching high prices are often exclusive, limited-edition releases, such as the one that included an exclusive comic book. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales