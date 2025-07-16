unpeople to headline Northampton Music Festival’s main stage in September

unpeople.

Northampton Music Festival’s main stage will return to the Market Square this summer, with acclaimed alt-rock quartet unpeople set to headline.

The band, fronted by Corby native Jake Crawford, have spent this summer playing a series of huge festivals including the likes of 2000 Trees and Download in the UK and Rock Am Ring in Germany.

They’re also set to play at both Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Talking about this year’s headliners, presenter of BBC Introducing Three Counties and Northants Kerrie Cosh said: “We’ve been supporting unpeople on BBC introducing since late 2023 when they released their debut single Smother and we knew instantly that there was something special about them, it’s been fantastic watching them grow and be recognised in the heavy music scene.

“For anyone who doesn’t think of themselves as a ‘rock music fan’ - they’re a brilliant gateway into the genre and for anyone who already loves heavy music, they deliver an absolute masterclass both live and on their records.”

Following the band’s debut single, they went onto release their five-track debut EP in April last year.

Crawford is joined in unpeople by fellow former Press To Meco guitarist Luke Caley, bassist Em Lodge and drummer Richard Rayner.

The band’s music melds alt-rock, post hardcore and metal, combining hook-laden riffs with huge breakdowns.

Northampton Music Festival will return with stages across the town on Sunday, September 7.

Kerrie Cosh, who has been the curator of the main stage since 2022, said: “For years we’ve been asked by avid rock fans to bring some of that energy to the festival and this set is testament to the past, present and future of bands on the heavy music scene who’ve achieved some great things and have put the county on the map.

“It’s very different to what the festival has seen in the past but we’ve made it our mission since we began curating the main stage in 2022 to widen out the genre representation on it.

“Some gigs and festivals have become more expensive to attend owing to rising costs, and giving people an opportunity to see a local band who have been selected to play several major UK festivals this year for free is something we’re really proud of.

“We curated the Market Square opening last year on the Saturday which so many people came out to support and want to recreate that same magic with NMF so hopefully we’ll see people there once again.”

This year’s festival will feature a further eight stages. The Jazz Stage at All Saints Church, the Acoustic Stage at V&B, the Hushed Stage at George’s Tea Room, the Rock Stage at the King billy Music Bar, the Beats, Lyric & Poetry Stage at Coconut Paradise Café, the Classical & World Fusion Stage at Northampton Museum, the Musical Theatre Stage at Royal & Derngate and Student Showcase Stage at The Performing Room.

Talking about the festival’s return to the Market Square, festival director Tommy Gardner said: “It’s fantastic to have the main stage back in the Market Square, it’s the heart of Northampton and such an iconic space for the town.

“Bringing our main stage back here was really important, not just symbolically but to reconnect the festival with the community.

“It gives people a central place to gather, enjoy local talent and feel that shared buzz again. The atmosphere is going to be electric.”

For more information about the Northampton Music Festival, visit https://linktr.ee/northamptonmusicfestival.

For more information about unpeople visit https://www.instagram.com/weareunpeople/