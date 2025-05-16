Has the UK only ‘just’ started to take Eurovision seriously again?

UK Eurovision fans will be hoping Remember Monday repeat the success of Sam Ryder ahead of this year’s Grand Final.

But according to one former UK Eurovision winner, there might be a reason why the country hasn’t fared as well with our European neighbours

She thinks though that the ‘stigma’ associated with Eurovision has finally been dropped, which could be the key to the UK’s future success.

While it may seem like the United Kingdom has received the dreaded 'wooden spoon' at the Eurovision Song Contest too often, the reality isn't as bleak as some might think.

Despite a perceived lack of success in recent years (the last UK victory was Katrina and The Waves in 1997), the UK hasn't consistently received 'nul points'; in fact, it has only happened twice.

However, the reasons behind some countries' reluctance to consistently award points to the UK are complex, and not solely attributable to politics, according to one former Eurovision winner.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo ahead of this weekend's pivotal Grand Final in Basel (May 17, 2025), Cheryl Baker of Bucks Fizz (now The Fizz) shared her candid thoughts on the UK's recent Eurovision performance.

She suggests that perhaps the UK has treated the song contest with insufficient seriousness.

‘Almost taking the mickey out of Eurovision’

Cheryl explains: “I think we need to put as much effort in as the other countries, and we have done this year. TV and radio are behind the girls. That’s the thing, the rest of Europe knows we have, before now, almost taken the mickey out of Eurovision and they don’t like it, because Eurovision to them is massively important.

“Now it’s being taken more seriously, other nations hopefully appreciate that more and we’ll get more votes from them.”

She also feels that the stigma surrounding Eurovision is “so much better” than in previous years, when the prevailing sentiment was that “we’re going to get nil points.”

However, she believes that since Liverpool hosted the 2023 Grand Final, in place of 2022's winner Ukraine, “it’s turned back to being great,” attributing this shift to Sam Ryder's success and attitude towards the contest.

“I think Sam Ryder got it right [...] I think the attitude has changed a lot, it’s overturned and gone the other way, we’re all loving it and having parties.

She continued: “Even the semi-finals are on BBC One, at one point it was on BBC Four, they’re taking it seriously and it’s back in favour.”

When asked about her ideal UK entry for the future, Cheryl quipped, “I mean, we’ve got our two new guys, they’re great singers and if the cameras are far enough away…”

But she revealed that Ed Sheeran would be her first choice: “I’m not sure what the rules are now, though. If you’re worldwide famous, are you allowed to do it? I’m feeling quietly confident in [Remember Monday] because they’re great and they’re really enjoying this journey.

“They’re doing loads of promo all over Europe, which is necessary, that’s what Sam did. It would be amazing if they get in the top five.”

Do you think there was a period of time when the UK didn’t take the Eurovision Song Contest more ‘seriously’ and who do you want to see in the future potentially represent the country at the event? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.