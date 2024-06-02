Twinfest reveals the German, French and Northants acts playing this year’s festival
Acts from Northampton’s twinned towns of Hamburg in Germany and Poitiers in France will again be joining musicians from the county at venues across the town from Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28.
Kenny Precious, one of Twinfest’s organisers, said: “Twinfest is the highlight of the local music calendar isn’t it.
“Every year we have an amazing response, but this year it’s been outstanding.
“We’ve tried very hard to curate a fresh look to the shows this year, which we hope puts a lot of newer acts directly in the spotlight, as well as having absolutely massive headliners at all venues across all four days.”
“We’re oversubscribed by 4:1 for the slots available, which is an incredible advert for Twinfest and the town’s differing scenes, which seem to be bursting out from the limited amount of grassroots venues old shoetown possesses.
“The response, as always from Northampton, has been humbling.
“The hardest part of the whole process is to finalise a solid and rewarding line-up for each day and differing venues.
“We always try to keep the shows as musically diverse as we can.
“I think it’s definitely one of the reasons the festival has become so popular now.”
This year’s visiting bands are France’s Tituba and Apewards from Marburg.
Talking about both, Mr Precious said: “This year we have two really excellent and exciting bands from our twin towns.
“Tituba are a three-piece rock outfit from Poitiers, they’re defined as Sub Pop / rock, very reminiscent of the 90s alt rock scene.
“Think Pavement, Mudhoney, maybe a bit of Buffalo Tom floating around in there as well.
“They’re a fun and exciting band to watch, rammed full of energy.
“Expect to be jumping, moshing and maybe a bit of crowd surfing with these guys.
“Apewards from Marburg are a heavy blues / stoner three piece, with meticulously crafted songs of an extremely high standard.
“They are very polished and high quality act we’ve been trying to get on the Twinfest lineup for a few years now.
“Luckily for us and Northampton, the planets have aligned and they’ll be romancing the gig going public with their brand of high quality earworms come July.”
Over the four days, gigs will take place at The Garibaldi, The Lamplighter, The Black Prince, The Charles Bradlaugh and V And B.
Joining the visiting acts will be Lily On The Green, Headswitcher, Rolling Thunder, Killer Saucers From Hell, Lame, Latent Dream, The Vandervalls, Fountain, Pavilion, Freya Rose, Tom Rose & The Heathen Orchestra, Litesleeper, Rebecca, Chargr, Alex Gardner, J. E. Martin, Russell Heyworth, Dancing Drums, Mrs Pilgrimm, Emmi Fortune, Bee Church, Beings, Aurora Sun, Balter, Canyons, Down 'N' Out and Afreine.
There will also be an outdoor performance in the town centre from the Northampton African Association’s Dancing Drums.
Talking about the diverse range of acts playing this year’s festival, Mr Precious said: “While most standard events have lineups that match musically, we challenge that norm and put together acts that wouldn’t normally necessarily share a stage together.
“We see this as a flow, a journey that we take the audience on, giving them the chance to discover styles or genres they wouldn’t normally be presented with at your average gig.
“A lot of effort goes into trying to make that work and seem natural.
“The best thing for us I believe is bringing so many different genres of musicians together, as well as their audience, throw into that mix musicians from different countries and cultures and we’ve got an incredible and unique festival experience.
“It really is quite upsetting that the festival isn’t big enough to give everyone who applies a slot on the lineups and this year more than ever we’ve had to let some serious talent down.
“The whole four days are one great big melting pot of music and culture, we’re fundamentally a festival of friendships, bringing people together through brilliant music and a whole lot of partying, we don’t sleep much over Twinfest.”
There is an admission charge into gigs at The Black Prince and The Charles Bradlaugh. Day tickets and weekend passes are available in advance from www.stalkersstudio.bigcartel.com/products
The full day and stage splits for Twinfest 2024 are as follows:
THURSDAY, JULY 25
The Black Prince:
Apewards (D)
Lily On The Green
Tituba (F)
Headswitcher
FRIDAY, JULY 26
The Lamplighter:
Rolling Thunder
Apewards (D)
Killer Saucers From Hell
The Garibaldi:
Tituba (F)
Lame
Latent Dream
The Vandervalls
SATURDAY, JULY 27
The Charles Bradlaugh:
Fountain
Apewards (D)
Pavilion
Freya Rose
Tom Rose & The Heathen Orchestra
Tituba (F)
Litesleeper
Rebecca
Chargr
V And B:
Alex Gardner
J. E. Martin
Apewards (D)
Russell Heyworth
Dancing Drums
Mrs Pilgrimm
Emmi Fortune
Bee Church
SUNDAY, JULY 28
The Black Prince:
Beings
Apewards (D)
Tituba (F)
Aurora Sun
Balter
Canyons
Down 'N' Out
Afreine
