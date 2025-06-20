Twinfest reveals festival line-up and musicians visiting from Germany and France

Twinfest returns next month.

The organisers of this year’s Twinfest have revealed the line-up of this year’s festival which includes the acts visiting from France and Germany.

Twinfest takes please each year at music venues across Northampton and sees acts from the town’s twinned towns of Poitiers in France and Marburg in Germany performing alongside county musicians.

This year, Twinfest takes place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27, with the Roadmender, The Lamplighter, The Garibaldi, The Charles Bradlaugh, V&B and The Black Prince all taking part.

Alongside acts from Northampton will be Marburg’s Supercobra and La Rivière Nonchalante from Poitiers.

The opening day of Twinfest is at The Roadmender and will be headlined by Beings who will be joined by Supercobra and La Rivière Nonchalante.

The following day, Viddy will headline The Lamplighter joined by Supercobra and Veins, while Big Whup will headline The Garibaldi joined by La Rivière Nonchalante and Mum and Dad Talk To Animals.

The Saturday will see Headswitcher headline The Charles Bradlaugh and joined by La Rivière Nonchalante, Allo, Weirdoe, Litesleeper, Supercobra, Candles& Crayons, Juno In The Park and Stereo Causes.

The same day, Irrelevant Devices will headline V&B and there will also be sets by The Gadgets, Chris Watson, La Rivière Nonchalante, Lilia Pateman, Aiden Heath, Emmi Fortune, Supercobra and Duncan Bissatt.

The final day of Twinfest is at The Black Prince and will be headlined by Scenesters with sets by UDC, La Rivière Nonchalante, Supercobra, Fleisch, Freya Rose, Sleep Walk and 10-Fall.

Each year, the reciprocal arrangement sees acts from Northampton heading to both Poitiers and Marburg to play festivals in both European cities.

Admission into gigs costs £6 and weekend passes are available for £12.

Full details about stage times at each venue are available at https://www.facebook.com/twinfest.northampton

For more information, visit https://stalkersstudio.bigcartel.com/category/tickets