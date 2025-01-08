Twinfest organisers open applications for musicians to play at this year’s festival

Twinfest will return in July.

The organisers of annual music festival Twinfest are appealing for musicians interested in taking part in this year’s event to get in touch.

Twinfest sees acts from the county joining musicians from twinned towns of Marburg in Germany and Poitiers in France for the four-day multi-venue festival.

Twinfest will return to Northampton from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27, at venues across the town.

Taking part in Twinfest also means musicians could be picked to represent Northampton at festivals in Marburg and Poitiers.

Organisers are looking for bands and solo artists from Northamptonshire.

Anyone who is interested is asked to message the Twinfest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/twinfest.northampton or WhatsApp on +33659194675 with a link to their music.

Applications are only open to acts performing original material and are open until Friday, February 28.

Earlier this month, Twinfest revealed alternative quartet Beings will be heading to Marburg this year to perform at the StäPs festival in Germany.