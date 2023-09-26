Trampolene to headline The Black Prince
Trampolene are touring in support of their latest album Rules Of Love & War.
By David Jackson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Welsh alternative trio Trampolene are headlining The Black Prince next week as part of their ‘Oh The Places You’ll Go’ tour.
The band, fronted by singer and guitarist Jack Jones, released their latest album Rules of Love & War in March this year.
In November, they are set to release an anniversary edition of their debut album Swansea To Hornsey and a novel written by Jones about growing up in the city.
Support at the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 5, is by The Barratts and Lily On The Green.
Tickets cost £11 via www.skiddle.com/e/36366776T