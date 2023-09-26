Trampolene to headline The Black Prince

Trampolene frontman Jack Jones on stage at Esquires in Bedford on February 1, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

​Welsh alternative trio ​Trampolene are headlining The Black Prince next week as part of their ‘Oh The Places You’ll Go’ tour.

The band, fronted by singer and guitarist Jack Jones, released their latest album Rules of Love & War in March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, they are set to release an anniversary edition of their debut album Swansea To Hornsey and a novel written by Jones about growing up in the city.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support at the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 5, is by The Barratts and Lily On The Green.