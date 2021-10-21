Top DJ Danny T to perform in Kettering

DJ Danny T

From European tours to a Kettering nightclub, DJ Danny T is set to perform at The Loft this November.

On Saturday, November 20, the DJ’s performance is set to bring the town’s nightlife back up after Covid restrictions kept nights out so quiet for so long.

Danny T, from Leeds, has an impressive résumé, having more than 10 million Soundcloud plays and sold out headline shows, and on his upcoming Raving Ting tour he is bringing his talents to The Loft, Kettering.

The venue in Dalkeith Place has hosted some big names in the past including Stormzy, J Hus, Fredo and Big Narstie.

DJ Intense, a local performer who will also be showcasing his talents on the night, said: “Danny T is easily one of the biggest DJs in the UK club scene, it’s a real pleasure for us to be able to bring him to the hometown and put on a big night for Kettering.

"It’s a great chance for the local people to have a memorable night, and watch a big name perform for just a small price.”