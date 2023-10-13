News you can trust since 1897
Tom Meighan to bring acoustic tour to Roadmender in Northampton next year

Tickets for the gig on Sunday, March 24, go on sale next Friday at 10am.
By David Jackson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next year. Photo by Milla Magee.Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next year. Photo by Milla Magee.
Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next year. Photo by Milla Magee.

Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next March as part of a 20-date UK acoustic tour.

The singer-songwriter and former Kasabian frontman is currently in the studio busy writing his second solo album and will headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, March 24

These dates will be the first time Meighan has toured acoustically and will follow three headline shows in December and a UK Arena Tour with Noel Gallagher.

Meighan released his first solo album, The Reckoning, in May. The album charted at number two in the indie chart, three in the vinyl chart and 17 on the official albums chart.

    Earlier this year he played a 16-date UK tour, performed at various festivals throughout the summer and supported Noel Gallagher at Audley End on 5th August.

    It’s been 20 years since Tom Meighan signed his first record deal with Kasabian at the age of 21.

    He sold four million albums, celebrated five consecutive number one albums and was awarded, among many others, a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards, five Q Magazine Awards, a Mojo award and a Music Week Award.

    He has previously headlined Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds twice, along with most other major European music festivals.

    Meighan left Kasabian in 2020, subsequently appearing before magistrates in Leicester where he pled guilty to assaulting his former fiancée.

    Joining Meighan in his band are keyboardist and guitarist Bnann Infadel, bassist Ele Lucas, lead guitarist Chris Haddon, guitarist Brodie Maguire and drummer Gareth Young.

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10am.

    Meighan will also play gigs in the region at at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes and at Esquires in Bedford.

    For more information, visit https://tommeighanofficial.com

    To Meighan will play the following dates this winter and next year:

    LIVE DATES

    8th December - Falmouth - Princess Pavilion

    14th December - London - OVO Arena Wembley

    15th December - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

    17th December - Cardiff - International Arena

    18th December - Leeds - First Direct Arena

    20th December - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

    21st December - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

    22nd December - Leicester - O2 Academy

    23rd December - Leicester - O2 Academy

    March 2024 Acoustic Tour

    7th March - Grimsby - Docks Academy

    8th March - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

    9th March - Doncaster - Imperial Music Venue

    10th March - Dundee - Beat Generator

    12th March - Hull - Adelphi

    13th March - Stoke - Sugarmill

    14th March - Carlise - Old Fire Station

    16th March - Portsmouth - Moon Shine

    17th March - Brighton - The Arch

    18th March - Oxford - The Bullingdon

    19th March - Swansea - Sin City

    21st March - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms

    22nd March - Peterborough - Met Lounge

    23rd March - Bedford - Esquires

    24th March - Northampton - Roadmenders

    26th March - Colchester - Arts Centre

    27th March - Tunbridge Wells - The Forum

    28th March - Southend - Chinnerys

    29th March - Southampton - Papillon

    31st March - St Albans - The Horn

