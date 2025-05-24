Today (May 24 2025) marks the second anniversary of the passing of one of music’s most enduring and endearing performers – the late Tina Turner.

From her early years performing as part of the Ike Turner Revue, performing alongside her soon-to-be husband, there was always something special and unique about the singer.

She would go on to have a 50-year career in music, becoming a household name in the 1980s with memorable tracks such as The Best and Private Dancer becoming mainstays of both radio and music television.

She would also become one of the revered performers to sing a Bond Theme, offering her services to the first Pierce Brosnan 007 film, Goldeneye, in 1995 – a theme that, in this writer’s opinion, holds its own against classics sung by Dame Shirley Bassey.

Turner officially retired from music in 2009, celebrating her 50 years of performing with a world tour simply titled Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.

Join us in celebrating the life of Tina Turner with our photo gallery of the singer through the years, from candid moments off stage to memorable occasions she shared the limelight with the likes of Mick Jagger, Elton John, and the late, great David Bowie.

1 . NEW YORK - 1969: Tina Turner performs during a concert at Central Park in 1969 in Manhattan, New York. Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . NEW YORK - 1969: Tina Turner performs during a concert at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 1969 in New York City, New York. Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . NEW YORK - 1969: Tina Turner performs during a concert at Central Park in 1969 in Manhattan, New York. Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images Photo Sales